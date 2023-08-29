Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Deaconess Classic for Women’s Health held for 29th year

Deaconess Classic for Women’s Health held for 29th year
By Max Parker
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday was the 29th year of the Deaconess Classic for women’s health.

The event teed off at the Evansville Country Club, where 33 groups of women participated in a day of golf, a clinic, and fun out on the course. The event benefits women who are under-insured or uninsured and are in a fight against cancer and need mammograms or pelvic ultrasounds. One of the original volunteers at the event, Linda White, was happy to help out for another year.

“For 29 years, we’ve been funding for all those people in need,” said White. “Through all the donations, and it’s all about donations, and the giving, giving community that we have.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Mounds Boat Ramp after body found in Ohio River
Body found in Ohio River in Henderson Co.
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Damien Golike
Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in Webster Co.
‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Evansville hosts 7th annual Geek Con
‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Geeks unite at the return of 7th annual Geek Con

Latest News

Ellis Park celebrates stellar, summer meet, on closing day
Ellis Park celebrates stellar, summer meet, on closing day
Baseball dreams come true at Bosse Field
Baseball dreams come true at Bosse Field
Two UE Volleyball players set to represent university in Mexico
USI & UE to meet on Volleyball court, once again, Tuesday night
d
Cardona named MVC Volleyball Player of the Week