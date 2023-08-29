Deaconess Classic for Women’s Health held for 29th year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday was the 29th year of the Deaconess Classic for women’s health.

The event teed off at the Evansville Country Club, where 33 groups of women participated in a day of golf, a clinic, and fun out on the course. The event benefits women who are under-insured or uninsured and are in a fight against cancer and need mammograms or pelvic ultrasounds. One of the original volunteers at the event, Linda White, was happy to help out for another year.

“For 29 years, we’ve been funding for all those people in need,” said White. “Through all the donations, and it’s all about donations, and the giving, giving community that we have.”

