Cardona named MVC Volleyball Player of the Week

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, MO. (WFIE) - University of Evansville junior Giulia Cardona was named the Missouri Valley Player of the Week in an announcement by the league on Monday.  This marks the second time Cardona has been recognized as the league’s Player of the Week.

One of the top offensive players in the nation continued to impress in the first weekend of her junior season.  Highlighted by a career-high 28 kills in the win over Central Michigan, Cardona paces the MVC with an average of 5.25 kills per set.

She added a total of eight service aces, putting her second in the league.  Friday’s opener against preseason Ohio Valley Conference favorite Southeast Missouri State saw Cardona register a match-high 14 kills along with 9 digs, 4 block assists and 2 aces.  Facing a 20-win squad from last season in Central Michigan, Cardona erupted for a career-high 28 kills while hitting .311.  Ten digs gave her a double-double while she added 6 more aces and two block assists.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

