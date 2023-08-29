Baseball dreams come true at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While the Otters may have played their final regular season home game under the lights at Historic Bosse field in the 2023 season, dreams are still coming true at the ballpark. Dreams, and “a lot of fun,” said Jamie Woltersdorf.

Jamie Woltersdorf was one of the participants in the Field of Dreams Baseball event. The Beautiful Lives Project event gave kids and adults with special needs or disabilities an opportunity to play ball with the Otters.

Jamie’s took his first swing, and the ball whacked off the bat as he let out an excited yell. And yet, he was quite honest about his approach in the batter’s box.

“I just took a guess,” said Woltersdorf.

It may have been a guess, but it was surely a good guess as Jamie proved that he could, in his own words, “hit a fast ball.”

Just off to the side of the batting cage, Jose Langston stood and watched with a grin as his older brother Jamie played ball for the first time at Bosse.

“It actually makes me pretty proud,” said Langston. “For me, as a younger brother, it melts my heart.”

Beautiful Lives Project co-founder Bryce Weiler got his chance to be a part of the sports world when he sat on the bench with the University of Evansville basketball team. Now, he’s making sure other people can get their opportunity as well.

“Community events such as this are very important,” said Weiler, “because it allows people to come together and to unite behind a common goal of showing that, if a person with a disability is solely given an opportunity to live his or her dreams, that they can be successful in life.”

Otters pitcher Kevin Davis was more than happy to help the participants experience the same love that he has for baseball.

For him, the best part was “just the smiles that I see, the joy and the happiness.”

It wasn’t just baseball skills on display though, another participant, Braxton Wiley, assured.

“I can also beat box,” said Wiley.

But rest assured, Wiley still gets it done on the diamond.

“I mostly get home runs,” Wiley said before taking off for second base.

If you would like to donate to the Beautiful Lives project to help fund more events like this, you can do so on their website linked here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.