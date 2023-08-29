137th Labor Day Celebration kicks off Friday in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The second oldest continuous Labor Day Celebration in the country will held this weekend at the Gibson County Fairgrounds.

The 137th Labor Day Celebration is September 1-4.

Organizers say it’s like a four-day county fair, and most events are thanks to a combination of labor unions, business, and civic organizations.

They say people can enjoy free carnival rides and free parking.

There will also be other events like the demo derby, kid’s games, horseshoes, cornhole, pageants, talent show, car show, food and vendor booths.

The 137th Labor Day Parade will be held Monday at 9 a.m.

You can see a full schedule of events here.

The Labor Day Association was established in 1886, and its membership includes 64 Tri-State unions.

The celebration honors all who labor in this country, not just union members.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.