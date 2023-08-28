Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office responding to crash near Hwy 41
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they are responding to a crash near Highway 41.
According to a social media post, that accident involved one vehicle on Hillsdale Road.
The sheriff’s office says minor injuries reported and emergency crews are currently on scene.
A picture posted by officials shows the vehicle off the roadway near several trees.
We will update this story as we continue to learn more.
