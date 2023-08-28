Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office responding to crash near Hwy 41

Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office responding to crash near Hwy 41
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office responding to crash near Hwy 41(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they are responding to a crash near Highway 41.

According to a social media post, that accident involved one vehicle on Hillsdale Road.

The sheriff’s office says minor injuries reported and emergency crews are currently on scene.

A picture posted by officials shows the vehicle off the roadway near several trees.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Search for Heather Teague continues 28 years later
Search for Heather Teague continues 28 years later
‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Evansville hosts 7th annual Geek Con
‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Geeks unite at the return of 7th annual Geek Con
Utility pole fire in Posey County
Crews called to utility pole fire in Posey County

Latest News

Generic Water
Body found in Ohio River near Newburgh Dam
Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in Webster Co.
Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in Webster Co.
Damien Golike
Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in Webster Co.
8/28 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines