Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees - Week 2

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another week of Touchdown Live is in the books, and there were definitely some great games, this weekend, with some great individual performances. With that, it’s time to announce, our player of the week nominees, for week 2.

Our first nominee is Matthew Meadows, from Pike Central. The quarterback of the “Chargenado” had a huge game, Saturday. Meadows was 10 for 14 passing for 272 yards. He had 6 rushes for 68 yards, and accounted for 4 total touchdowns, in the 49-14 win over Tecumseh.

Our second nominee is Carter Holsworth, from Jasper. The Wildcat running back, had 12 rushes for 133 yards and 3 touchdowns, in the black and gold’s 39-0, win over Harrison.

Our third nominee is Castle’s electrifying playmaker, Antonio Harris. This guy can straight up do it all on offense, playing running back or wide receiver. On Friday, he only touched the ball 8 times, but he had 6 carries for 122 yards, 2 catches for 140 yards, and four total TD’s. Unbelievable.

Our final nominee is Southridge senior, O’Ryan Curry. The Raider running back, toted the rock, 27 times, for 178 yards and scored all 3 touchdowns, in the “Black Attack’s” 18-0 win over Boonville.

Now, to vote for the week 2 Touchdown Live Player of the Week, download the 14 sports app, click on player of the week in the drop down menu on the left, and vote as many times as you want. Voting is open now, through Thursday afternoon.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

