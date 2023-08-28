Birthday Club
Surveillance released a week after Evansville bank robbery

By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have released photos of the person who robbed Indiana Members Credit Union last Monday.

The man is carrying a large walking stick and backpack.

He is described wearing black shoes, jeans with holes, a black hoodie, black mask, sunglasses and a hat.

The man escaped in a silver Nissan car where someone was waiting for the suspect.

If you have any information about this suspect, reach out to Evansville Police.

