Sunny and nice week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and pleasant weather will stay with the Tri-State through the work week. Daily highs will stay in the low to mid 80s, and overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s. Warmer air will return by the weekend as highs climb back into the 90s and lows into the upper 60s. Tropical storm Idalia is expected to become a major hurricane by the time it makes landfall along the big bend region of Florida on Wednesday morning. Idalia should have no impact on Tri-State weather.

