Sturgis city officials meet to discuss financial issues and potential bankruptcy
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STURGIS, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials are meeting Monday night in Sturgis to discuss the town’s financial issues, including possibly exploring bankruptcy.
[Previous Story: Sturgis faces bankruptcy, dissolution due to financial issues]
Last week, City Council Member Peter Van said the total amount of money owed by the city is over $150,000.
Officials also said they’re struggling to pay for basic city expenses, and this year, they’ve had to lay off many city employees.
