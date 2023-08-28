Sturgis city officials meet to discuss financial issues and potential bankruptcy

STURGIS, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials are meeting Monday night in Sturgis to discuss the town’s financial issues, including possibly exploring bankruptcy.

[Previous Story: Sturgis faces bankruptcy, dissolution due to financial issues]

Last week, City Council Member Peter Van said the total amount of money owed by the city is over $150,000.

Officials also said they’re struggling to pay for basic city expenses, and this year, they’ve had to lay off many city employees.

