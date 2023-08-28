Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in Webster Co.
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Damien Golike.
They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Deputies say he’s the suspect in a shooting that happened late Thursday night on Watkins-Sebree Road in Sebree.
They say the victim, Robert Shelton, was shot in the leg.
Deputies say Golike broke into the house with a shotgun and shot Shelton.
They say he took off, and they haven’t been able to find him.
Anyone with information are asked to call Webster County Central Dispatch at 270-639-5012.
