Nice and sunny week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After last week’s heat wave, a cold front brought us rain this weekend but also ushered in some much more comfortable weather for the week ahead!

We are starting the day with temperatures in the mid 60s this morning, then we will climb into the low to mid 80s this afternoon under ample sunshine. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s. Some weather models are hinting at a chance of rain Tuesday night, but I think we will most likely stay dry.

We may see a very slight dip in our temperatures Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 80s, but the sunny skies continue!

We warm back up for Labor Day weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Friday and upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

We are continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Idalia. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane later today and make landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm Wednesday morning. The storm will then curve to the northeast and move back out to sea along the coastlines of Georgia and the Carolinas. At this time, we are not expecting any local impacts from Idalia, but we will keep a close eye on it.

