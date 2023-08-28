Birthday Club
“Mouffy” uses late rally, to take Ellis Park Turf Stakes

Ellis Park Turf Stakes
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - It’s the final weekend of the Ellis Park summer meet, and Sunday, was the last stakes race, of the meeting. That was called the $125,000 Ellis Park Turf Stakes. This race is going 1 1/16 miles, on the turf, for fillies and mares, 3 years old and up.

There they go, and they’ll pass the wire, once, and then go all the way around. On the first fly-by, it’s “Sahlabiya” and “Misread” leading the group, with “Tasweya”.

As they go along the backstretch, the top 3 are the same, but coming down the stretch, the leaders tire, and the closers are comin’.

The 5, “Lovely Princess” is the favorite, and she’s flying late. So is the 2, “Bipartisanship”, but on the rail, is the 3, “Mouffy” and she roars past them in the final sixteenth, to win, the Ellis Turf Stakes.

Jockey Emmanuel Esquivel had the winning ride, for trainer Jonathan Thomas.

“She ran really great; she was game from the break. I tried to sit right off the speed you know, and I had horse the whole way around, and as soon as the hole opened, she just went on forward you know,” said winning jockey, Emmanuel Esquivel. “When she started dragging me the whole way around, I knew I had horse for the end. Like I said, as soon as the hole opened, she just shot forward. I wanna think Mr. Thomas for the opportunity and all the connections. I’m glad we got the job done, you know.”

Now, closing day of the Ellis Park meet is Monday, because they didn’t race, on Friday, due to the extreme heat.

