Monday Sunrise Headlines

8/28 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department officials say a man who was involved in a standoff Saturday at the Owensboro Motel has been arrested.

This morning Jacksonville Florida investigators, and a grieving community continue to search for answers after what police say was a racially motivated killing spree.

Just as classes start for the year, schools across the country are closing down due to a Covid outbreak.

Happening Monday, Evansville Regional Airport is launching a new program that is sure to bring smiles to traveler’s faces.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

