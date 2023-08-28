Jacob’s Village awarded over $42K from American Rescue Plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commissioners awarded Jacob’s Village, Inc. with $42,534 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

According to a press release, the award comes from the American Rescue Plan Act to help replace lost income from the COVID pandemic.

Jacob’s Village, Inc. was established in 1999 with the vision of creating a neighborhood community where adults with functional disabilities could find accessible housing, staff support for daily living activities, programs to increase independent livings skills, social and recreational opportunities, and transportation assistance.

