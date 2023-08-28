Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Jacob’s Village awarded over $42K from American Rescue Plan

Jacob’ Village awarded over $42K from American Rescue Plan
Jacob’ Village awarded over $42K from American Rescue Plan(Vanderburgh Co. Commissioner's Office)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commissioners awarded Jacob’s Village, Inc. with $42,534 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

According to a press release, the award comes from the American Rescue Plan Act to help replace lost income from the COVID pandemic.

Jacob’s Village, Inc. was established in 1999 with the vision of creating a neighborhood community where adults with functional disabilities could find accessible housing, staff support for daily living activities, programs to increase independent livings skills, social and recreational opportunities, and transportation assistance.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
Angel Mounds Boat Ramp after body found in Ohio River
Body found in Ohio River in Henderson Co.
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Evansville hosts 7th annual Geek Con
‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Geeks unite at the return of 7th annual Geek Con
Search for Heather Teague continues 28 years later
Search for Heather Teague continues 28 years later

Latest News

Evansville woman charged with animal cruelty... again
Evansville woman charged with animal cruelty... again
Colt Graves playing in Owensboro Friday, but not at FA5
Colt Graves playing in Owensboro Friday, but not at FA5
Body found in Ohio River near Newburgh Dam
Body found in Ohio River in Henderson Co.
EPD searching for man suspected of stealing moped
EPD searching for man suspected of stealing moped
Bank robbery suspect in Evansville
Surveillance released a week after Evansville bank robbery