Frog Follies brings out around 3,000 street rods this year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 48th annual Frog Follies is a wrap and members tell us it was a success.

For almost a week Pre-’49 street rods have been driving the roads of Vanderburgh County and filling the 4-H Fairgrounds.

Many in the crowd have been coming to this event for decades.

It’s a labor of love for members and they tell us they are hoping to get the next generation interested in the sport.

“We’re trying to get a lot of younger people interested in it,” said Evansville Iron Rod member, Pete Swaim. “We hear a lot of the youngsters with foreign cars with obnoxious mufflers on them, but we’d like to switch that direction a little bit and maybe get them interested in some of the traditional cars.”

We’re told around 3,000 street rods filled the fairgrounds this year.

