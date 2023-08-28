Field of Dreams event returns to Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, Bosse Field will be the “Field of Dreams”.

The Beautiful Lives project puts on events like this to encourage inclusive environments, where people of all ages and all abilities can have the chance to experience sports first-hand.

The purpose of the “Field of Dreams” event is to bring people with disabilities to the ballpark to play the game with the Evansville Otters.

Co-Founder Bryce Weiler, said he helps because he wants those people with disabilities to experience everything an able-bodied person can.

“I wanted to help adults and children of all disabilities to be able to experience sports or experience whatever it is that their dream are in life,” said Weiler, “but also help those adults and children who have disabilities realize there are people in the world that who want to help them be successful and to overcome those who doubt their abilities solely for having a disability.”

Weiler also said, events like this are not just about the sport.

“Yes, baseball is important, but going beyond baseball to teach these life-changing lessons and moments that’s really what being an athlete or coach is about,” said Weiler, “using your sport to transcend your sport, creates those moments for everyone.”

The Field of Dreams event starts at 5:30 p.m., and is free to the public.

If you would like to donate to the Beautiful Lives project to help fund more events like this, you can do so on their website linked here.

