Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Field of Dreams event returns to Bosse Field

Evansville Otters hosts ‘Field of Dreams’ baseball clinic
Evansville Otters hosts ‘Field of Dreams’ baseball clinic
By Haley Kerby
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, Bosse Field will be the “Field of Dreams”.

The Beautiful Lives project puts on events like this to encourage inclusive environments, where people of all ages and all abilities can have the chance to experience sports first-hand.

The purpose of the “Field of Dreams” event is to bring people with disabilities to the ballpark to play the game with the Evansville Otters.

Co-Founder Bryce Weiler, said he helps because he wants those people with disabilities to experience everything an able-bodied person can.

“I wanted to help adults and children of all disabilities to be able to experience sports or experience whatever it is that their dream are in life,” said Weiler, “but also help those adults and children who have disabilities realize there are people in the world that who want to help them be successful and to overcome those who doubt their abilities solely for having a disability.”

Weiler also said, events like this are not just about the sport.

“Yes, baseball is important, but going beyond baseball to teach these life-changing lessons and moments that’s really what being an athlete or coach is about,” said Weiler, “using your sport to transcend your sport, creates those moments for everyone.”

The Field of Dreams event starts at 5:30 p.m., and is free to the public.

If you would like to donate to the Beautiful Lives project to help fund more events like this, you can do so on their website linked here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Search for Heather Teague continues 28 years later
Search for Heather Teague continues 28 years later
‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Evansville hosts 7th annual Geek Con
‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Geeks unite at the return of 7th annual Geek Con
Utility pole fire in Posey County
Crews called to utility pole fire in Posey County

Latest News

Indiana vs Aces Womens Soccer
NCAA Women’s Soccer: Indiana vs. UE
Ellis Park Turf Stakes
“Mouffy” uses late rally, to take Ellis Park Turf Stakes
Y'alls Otters, last reg season home game
Frontier League Highlights: Y’alls vs. Otters
Mercer vs USI Mens Soccer
NCAA Men’s Soccer Highlights: Mercer vs. USI