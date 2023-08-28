Feds give Cynthiana man 15 years in prison on meth charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 28-year-old Gabrial Isaac Appel, of Cynthiana, Indiana, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Appel trafficked methamphetamine in the southwest Indiana area from November 2019 through 2020.

Officials say in October 2020, Appel orchestrated the shipment of over 1.4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine from California to his parents’ house in Cynthiana.

Law enforcement officers intercepted the meth before delivering the package to the home.

They say Appel’s mother received the package and informed officers that she was getting it for her son, who sent text messages inquiring about the delivery. Appel also tracked the status of the package on his phone.

Officials say they discovered Appel had shipped multiple packages containing meth to the same house over the past year.

“Drug traffickers like this defendant seek to make easy money by bring poisons from across the country to harm all of our communities, including smaller towns right here in southwest Indiana,” said U.S. Attorney, Zachary A. Myers. “Methamphetamine and other deadly drugs have devastating impacts on the lives of families in every community. I am grateful for the work of the Drug Enforcement Administration and our federal prosecutor to disrupt this drug trafficker and hold him accountable.”

The judge also ordered Appel be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from federal prison.

