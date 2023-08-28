EWSU to change disinfectant in water for second switchover Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will be changing the disinfectant in the city water.

Officials say in the spring and summer, EWSU temporarily changes the disinfectant in the water treatment process to keep water mains clean and free of potentially harmful bacteria.

People might notice a slight change of odor in the water, but it is safe to drink.

This change begins Monday and goes until October 16.

