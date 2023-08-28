Evansville woman charged with animal cruelty... again

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is accused of leaving a dog tied up, with no food, water, or shade, outside the CK Newsome Center.

Police say the small dog was tied up to a power box on August 8.

They say there were fresh holes dug by the dog, and it was barking incessantly.

Police say the dog’s microchip showed it belonged to 45- year-old Chantell Meriwether.

They say the dog had just been microchipped about a week before it was found abandoned.

Police say they called Meriwether, but she refused to answer any questions.

Officers say surveillance cameras showed Meriwether in the area with the dog, and then later without the dog.

They say Meriwether has a prior conviction for animal cruelty in 2018.

Records show she’s also been arrested in the past for child neglect.

