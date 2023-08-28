EPD searching for man suspected of stealing moped
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department officials are looking for a man who is suspected of stealing a moped from a parking garage.
According to police, the man is suspected of stealing the moped on August 19 from the Bally’s parking garage.
Officials say around 2:15 a.m. the suspect was caught on surveillance video pushing the moped out of the garage.
If you have any information on the suspect, contact police.
