EPD searching for man suspected of stealing moped

By Aaron Weeks
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department officials are looking for a man who is suspected of stealing a moped from a parking garage.

According to police, the man is suspected of stealing the moped on August 19 from the Bally’s parking garage.

Officials say around 2:15 a.m. the suspect was caught on surveillance video pushing the moped out of the garage.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact police.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

