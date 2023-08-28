Colt Graves playing in Owensboro Friday, but not at FA5

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Colt Graves is playing this Friday at the RiverPark Center in Owensboro.

The musician shared the news on his social media.

The show starts at 6:30 on the Truist Plaza.

As we reported last week, the local artist was set to play at Friday After Five, but his performance was canceled.

Organizers say Graves was not able to play for the amount of time in his contract.

They also say the photo he posted flipping his middle finger didn’t align with their family friendly event.

Voice winner Todd Tilghman will play at Friday After Five instead.

