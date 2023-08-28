Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Colt Graves playing in Owensboro Friday, but not at FA5

Colt Graves playing RiverPark Center
Colt Graves playing RiverPark Center(Colt Graves Facebook)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Colt Graves is playing this Friday at the RiverPark Center in Owensboro.

The musician shared the news on his social media.

The show starts at 6:30 on the Truist Plaza.

As we reported last week, the local artist was set to play at Friday After Five, but his performance was canceled.

Organizers say Graves was not able to play for the amount of time in his contract.

They also say the photo he posted flipping his middle finger didn’t align with their family friendly event.

Voice winner Todd Tilghman will play at Friday After Five instead.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Search for Heather Teague continues 28 years later
Search for Heather Teague continues 28 years later
‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Evansville hosts 7th annual Geek Con
‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Geeks unite at the return of 7th annual Geek Con
Utility pole fire in Posey County
Crews called to utility pole fire in Posey County

Latest News

Gabrial Appel
Feds give Cynthiana man 15 years in prison on meth charge
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office responding to crash near Hwy 41
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office responding to crash near Hwy 41
Angel Mounds Boat Ramp after body found in Ohio River
Body found in Ohio River near Newburgh Dam
Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in Webster Co.
Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in Webster Co.