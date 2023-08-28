Burdette Park breaks records with over 68K visitors this summer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Burdette Park officials say this summer was a record breaking season for them.

Park officials say 68,999 residents visited the pool, and they brought in over $5,000 in revenue for Vanderburgh County.

Burdette Park director Zachary Wathen says over 100 employees helped the park break the records.

“It’s not me, it’s not one person,” said Wathen. “It’s a huge team effort. I think that’s the coolest part, we have 150 employees during the summer. It’s about 150 people getting on the same page, and then when you have downtown support it’s easy/ Everybody put their heads together work and solve problems when they come up.”

Wathen also say over the 72-day season there were no injuries to staff of visitor.

