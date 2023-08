NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Rescue crews were called out to the Ohio River near the Newburgh Dam after a boater reported finding a body.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Dispatchers told us rescue boats were launched off Angel Mounds Boat ramp.

Officials told us around 12:15 that the coroner was on the way.

