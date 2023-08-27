Birthday Club
‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Geeks unite at the return of 7th annual Geek Con

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Self-proclaimed geeks gathered together Saturday at the 7th annual Geek Con in Evansville.

The event had vendors, group panels, larping (live action role playing) activites and costumes.

One larp leader at the event says his favorite part is being surrounded by people who all understand each other.

”We’re not all basement dwellers,” said larp group leader, David Ramirez. ”Geeks get a bad rap but there are people here that make their living off of this and they’re creative, they’re talented and a lot of time no one outside of events like this and this atmosphere understands that.”

The event ran from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

