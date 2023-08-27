USI Volleyball falls in straight sets at IU

BLOOIMNGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-2) had a tough outing against power-five school, Indiana University, at Wilkinson Hall on Saturday morning as the Screaming Eagles were defeated, 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-18).

Big runs from the Hoosiers cost USI the opening frame, 25-16. The Eagles scored their first points off big kills from senior outside hitter Leah Anderson (Bloomington, Illinois) and senior outside/right side hitter Abby Bednar (Chagrin Falls, Ohio). With IU up 6-5, the Hoosiers tallied eight of the next 10 points to extend their lead to 13-7. Despite responding with a pair of points, USI watched IU score five straight points to go down by 10 points. Junior outside hitter Abby Weber (Fishers, Indiana) stopped the run with a kill that rolled into a 6-2 surge for the Eagles after a few offensive miscues by the Hoosiers. Even after a last-second effort, USI could not overcome the large deficit. IU’s offense started off hot, earning 13 kills with only five errors In comparison to USI’s nine kills and eight errors.

An early deficit lifted the Hoosiers over the Eagles in a 25-14 second game. IU started off the frame with a 4-0 stint off three kills before adding another 4-0 surge to make it a 10-3 game. After an attacking error and an Anderson kill, the Eagles cut the margin to five until a short burst from IU extended the lead back to 16-6. Trailing 20-9, USI found a rhythm and scored three straight off a pair of kills from Weber. However, the Hoosiers capitalized on the early advantage and scored five of the last seven points to take a 2-0 match lead. USI struggled to get their offense working, throwing down a match-low eight kills with seven errors.

A powerful offensive attack from IU left USI in the dust, handing the Eagles a 25-18 third-set loss. The Hoosiers went up 7-0 to begin the frame with five points coming from kills. The Eagles bounced back and scored four straight thanks to a trio of kills and an ace. Despite the strong effort, IU punched back with an 8-2 sequence that made it 15-6. With the help of some offensive mistakes from the Hoosiers and a kill from sophomore middle hitter Bianca Anderson (Chicago Heights, Illinois), the Eagles were within 16-10. USI stayed close after an ace from sophomore libero/defensive specialist Keira Moore (Newburgh, Indiana) and a kill from junior middle hitter Paris Downing (Avon, Indiana), but it was not enough to stop IU from closing out the match. USI had their best offensive set after posting 10 kills, however, the Hoosiers responded with a better offensive approach, nabbing 17 kills with just three errors and a 0.452 hitting percentage.

Leah Anderson produced a team-leading 14 kills while junior setter Carly Sobieralski (Indianapolis, Indiana) led the charge with 20 assists. In the first three games, Leah Anderson has tallied 10 or more kills while Sobieralski has totaled 20 or more assists in the same number of matches. Weber led the squad with nine digs and one ace while Bednar and Downing each had a pair of blocks.

As a team, the Eagles had 27 kills, 27 assists, and 42 digs with two blocks and two aces. The Hoosiers finished the match with 44 kills, 42 assists, and 46 digs with 11 blocks and two aces.

NEXT UP FOR THE EAGLES:

The Eagles head back to Evansville, Indiana to match up with cross-town rival, the University of Evansville, on Tuesday Night at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. USI and UE faced in the regular season for the first time last season where the Purple Aces got the upper hand over the Eagles, 3-0.

