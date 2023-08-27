Traffic delays expected along KY109 in Webster County tomorrow

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers taking KY109 in Webster County may need to find a different route while crews repair a cross drain, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Officials say crews will start that work at mile point 14 on Hudsion Lane at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023.

We’re told the work will affect both sides of Hudson Lane and includes resetting a cross drain as well as installing a new head liner and concrete pipe.

KYTC says drivers can expect lane restrictions with flaggers providing traffic control.

The work is expected to wrap up at 2:30 p.m.

