Traffic delays expected along KY109 in Webster County tomorrow

Marked road
Marked road(Storyblocks)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers taking KY109 in Webster County may need to find a different route while crews repair a cross drain, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Officials say crews will start that work at mile point 14 on Hudsion Lane at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023.

We’re told the work will affect both sides of Hudson Lane and includes resetting a cross drain as well as installing a new head liner and concrete pipe.

KYTC says drivers can expect lane restrictions with flaggers providing traffic control.

The work is expected to wrap up at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

