Sunny and pleasant week ahead

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Skies slowly cleared on Sunday afternoon with temps in the lower 80s and lower humidity.  Clearing overnight with a low of 65 on Monday morning.  Sunny and pleasant Monday afternoon with a high of 85.   Sunny and dry through Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s.  We may dip into the middle 50s by Thursday morning...our first time that cool since mid June.   Heat and humidity will start to creep back up over the weekend with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the middle 60s.   Tropical Storm Idalia is churning in the southern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday and make landfall along the northeastern coast of Florida between Tallahassee and Ocala by Wednesday.

