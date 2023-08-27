Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Search for Heather Teague continues 28 years later

Search for Heather Teague continues 28 years later
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The search for answers for a woman who went missing 28 years ago in Henderson County continues.

Heather Teague was last seen on August 26, 1995 on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County and has been missing ever since.

Teague’s mother Sarah says she hasn’t stopped searching for her daughter.

Sarah says even all this time later, she still believes Heather will be found.

”I believe with all my heart it’s any day now,” says Sarah. “In the end, this is going to be quite a love story because Heather is coming home. I know that without a doubt, I know that without a doubt.”

Kentucky State Police say Teague’s case is still open and they are still investigating.

We checked with trooper Corey King today, he says DNA related to the case is still in the lab for testing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
Dropped FA5 headliner speaks out after organizers cancel his performance
Dropped FA5 headliner speaks out after organizers cancel his performance
Traffic Alert: Blue Bridge shutdown due to crash in Spencer County
Blue Bridge briefly shutdown due to crash in Spencer County
POLICE: 2 child predators heading to prison after arrests in Owensboro
Jerome Abernathy, 34, Crete, IL
Man accused of driving 81 mph in school zone arrested in Posey County

Latest News

‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Evansville hosts 7th annual Geek Con
‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Geeks unite at the return of 7th annual Geek Con
Chloe Randolph Organization upgrading to new building
Out with the old and in with the new: Chloe Randolph Organization getting a new look
OPD: Man arrested after threatening people with machete and gun
OPD: Man arrested after threatening people with machete and gun
Police search for wanted man involved in standoff at Owensboro Motel
Police search for wanted man involved in standoff at Owensboro Motel