Search for Heather Teague continues 28 years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The search for answers for a woman who went missing 28 years ago in Henderson County continues.

Heather Teague was last seen on August 26, 1995 on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County and has been missing ever since.

Teague’s mother Sarah says she hasn’t stopped searching for her daughter.

Sarah says even all this time later, she still believes Heather will be found.

”I believe with all my heart it’s any day now,” says Sarah. “In the end, this is going to be quite a love story because Heather is coming home. I know that without a doubt, I know that without a doubt.”

Kentucky State Police say Teague’s case is still open and they are still investigating.

We checked with trooper Corey King today, he says DNA related to the case is still in the lab for testing.

