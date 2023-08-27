Birthday Club
Part of Petersburg Road shut down due to water main break

Water Main Break on Petersburg Road(Christopher L.)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A portion of Petersburg Road is currently shut down and will remain closed overnight after a water main break flooded part of the street, according to dispatch.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials say that it happened on the 6200 block of Petersburg Road and was called in around 9 a.m.

We’re told Petersburg Road is completely closed between Stringtown and Greendale.

EWSU Deputy Director Ella Johnson-Watson tells 14 News that around 30 homes are estimated to be without water at this time.

She says that EWSU will issue a boil water advisory for that area soon.

Crews expect to have the water main repaired by around 5 p.m.

