Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Out with the old and in with the new: Chloe Randolph Organization getting a new look

Chloe Randolph Organization upgrading to new building
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Chloe Randolph Organization is upgrading to what they say is a bigger and better space.

The organization was started a few years ago after the Randolph’s daughter Chloe was killed by her estranged husband.

With the growing need for domestic violence help in Henderson, the organization grew out of their old location.

The new building is located at 327 Washington Street in Henderson.

Chloe’s mother Kristie says they have a few ideas on how they’re going to use the extra space.

Those ideas included transitional housing, support groups and parenting times.

Whatever it ends up being, Kristie says she can’t wait to open the doors for everyone.

”I’m excited for everyone to see our new location because I’m really happy with it, I’m really proud of it, I think everyone will enjoy it,” said Kristie. “Victims and survivors know they can come here for resources. I just want the ones that haven’t seen us and know about us to learn about us.”

The new building’s grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on September 27 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
Dropped FA5 headliner speaks out after organizers cancel his performance
Dropped FA5 headliner speaks out after organizers cancel his performance
Traffic Alert: Blue Bridge shutdown due to crash in Spencer County
Blue Bridge briefly shutdown due to crash in Spencer County
POLICE: 2 child predators heading to prison after arrests in Owensboro
Jerome Abernathy, 34, Crete, IL
Man accused of driving 81 mph in school zone arrested in Posey County

Latest News

‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Evansville hosts 7th annual Geek Con
‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Geeks unite at the return of 7th annual Geek Con
OPD: Man arrested after threatening people with machete and gun
OPD: Man arrested after threatening people with machete and gun
Police search for wanted man involved in standoff at Owensboro Motel
Police search for wanted man involved in standoff at Owensboro Motel
‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Evansville hosts 7th annual Geek Con
‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Evansville hosts 7th annual Geek Con