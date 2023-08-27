Out with the old and in with the new: Chloe Randolph Organization getting a new look

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Chloe Randolph Organization is upgrading to what they say is a bigger and better space.

The organization was started a few years ago after the Randolph’s daughter Chloe was killed by her estranged husband.

With the growing need for domestic violence help in Henderson, the organization grew out of their old location.

The new building is located at 327 Washington Street in Henderson.

Chloe’s mother Kristie says they have a few ideas on how they’re going to use the extra space.

Those ideas included transitional housing, support groups and parenting times.

Whatever it ends up being, Kristie says she can’t wait to open the doors for everyone.

”I’m excited for everyone to see our new location because I’m really happy with it, I’m really proud of it, I think everyone will enjoy it,” said Kristie. “Victims and survivors know they can come here for resources. I just want the ones that haven’t seen us and know about us to learn about us.”

The new building’s grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on September 27 at 11 a.m.

