OPD: Man arrested after threatening people with machete and gun

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department officials say a man was arrested after threatening people with a machete and gun.

Police were over on Crittenden Street where they say a man, later identified as John Williams, was the one making the threats.

Officials say Williams was refusing to let two people leave a home there.

Officers say they surrounded the home and got the two people out safely.

According to police, Williams came out peacefully a little while later.

Williams is in jail, facing several charges, including unlawful imprisonment and wanton endangerment.

