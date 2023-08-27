OPD: Man arrested after threatening people with machete and gun
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department officials say a man was arrested after threatening people with a machete and gun.
Police were over on Crittenden Street where they say a man, later identified as John Williams, was the one making the threats.
Officials say Williams was refusing to let two people leave a home there.
Officers say they surrounded the home and got the two people out safely.
According to police, Williams came out peacefully a little while later.
Williams is in jail, facing several charges, including unlawful imprisonment and wanton endangerment.
