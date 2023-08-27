Improving weather Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Weather conditions will get better with time over the next few days. Showers and storms were lingering over Western Kentucky on Sunday morning, while dry air continues to filter in from the north. Highs on Sunday should get into the mid 80s again, but with much lower humidity. Clouds will break up by Sunday night. Monday through Wednesday will bring some of the nicest weather we’ve had in over a week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and lows in the upper 50s to around 60. No rain expected through Friday. A tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico will likely become a hurricane early this week and travel toward northeastern Florida by the end of the week.

