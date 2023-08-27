Birthday Club
Henderson Co. Public Library unveils new two-story mural

Henderson Public Library unveils new two-story mural
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Public Library officials displayed a new two-story mural inside the library.

Library officials say the mixed-media mural titled “The Lady of the Park " is the largest indoor art installation in the city of Henderson.

The Henderson Rotary Club donated the funds for the new artwork.

The mural is made partly of books by local authors and titles featuring different aspects of the city and state.

”The fact that it’s been part of our community for so many years, the fact that we can replicate it here, that’s part of the library’s business, to preserve history, to preserve community,” said library director, Shannon Sandefur. “So, this is just another way that we’re preserving that.”

Fort those wishing to view the new mural in person can visit the Henderson County Public Library during regular operating hours.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

