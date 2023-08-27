Ellis Park Highlights: “Alexa Lou” rallies to win Allowance race, under Brian Hernandez, Jr.

IHENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - t’s the final weekend of the Ellis Park meet, and the battle for the leading jockey title, is practically over. Gerardo Corrales leads with 24 wins, and he’s seven wins ahead of Rafael Bejarano and Cristian Torres.

So, we’ll see if either one of those two can come back. Meanwhile, let’s show you this $74,000 allowance race, for fillies and mares, 3 years old and up, going 6 1/2 furlongs on the dirt.



There they go, and it’s “High Class” taking the early lead, along with “Pistol”, and those two will carry the field, all the way around the far turn.



As they head into the stretch, though, watch the #1, “Alexa Lou”. She’s cranking up along the rail, and she will come flying past the leaders, in deep stretch, and “Alexa Lou” will take the win!



Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr., had the winning ride, for trainer Dallas Stewart. Sunday, is the final stakes race of the meet -- the Ellis Park Turf Stakes.

