Crews called to utility pole fire in Posey County

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters with Black Township Fire & Rescue as well as New Harmony Vol. Fire Department were dispatched to a utility pole fire Saturday morning.

Photos shared by Black Towsnhip show one of the firefighters extinguishing the fire, which appeared to happen outside a home within the county.

Officials say CenterPoint Energy was called out to the area to cut power so the fire could be put out.

