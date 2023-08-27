Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Crews called to utility pole fire in Posey County

Utility pole fire in Posey County
Utility pole fire in Posey County(Black Township Fire & Rescue)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters with Black Township Fire & Rescue as well as New Harmony Vol. Fire Department were dispatched to a utility pole fire Saturday morning.

Photos shared by Black Towsnhip show one of the firefighters extinguishing the fire, which appeared to happen outside a home within the county.

Officials say CenterPoint Energy was called out to the area to cut power so the fire could be put out.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
JOHNATHAN EMBRY
Police arrest man involved in standoff at Owensboro Motel
Brett Salmon
POLICE: Wanted Evansville man arrested on drug dealing charges
Power outage numbers drop after storms leave thousands without power across the Tri-State
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

300 block of Market Street
Family identifies man killed in mass shooting that injured 6 others in Louisville
Search for Heather Teague continues 28 years later
Search for Heather Teague continues 28 years later
‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Evansville hosts 7th annual Geek Con
‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Geeks unite at the return of 7th annual Geek Con
Chloe Randolph Organization upgrading to new building
Out with the old and in with the new: Chloe Randolph Organization getting a new look