Storms leave thousands without power across the Tri-State

(Ruslan Danyliuk | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thunderstorms early Saturday morning are causing power issues for thousands of people in and around the Tri-State.

As of 7:30 a.m., CenterPoint Energy reports more than 3,000 customers without electricity across its service map, most of which are in the Evansville area.

CenterPoint aren’t the only ones reporting outages - so are several other utility companies such as Duke Energy, Kenergy and WIN Energy, among others.

Many of the service companies’ service maps show that they expect certain outages to be restored in the coming hours.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

