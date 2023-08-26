Some homeowners in Henderson County without water
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some people may be experiencing water issues Saturday morning in Henderson County, according to water officials.
We’re told a water main break has been reported along SR 351 in the Zion and Hebbardsville area.
Water officials reached out to 14 News and say they are expecting to issue a boil water advisory soon.
We’ll update this article as soon as an advisory is issued.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.