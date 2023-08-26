Some homeowners in Henderson County without water

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some people may be experiencing water issues Saturday morning in Henderson County, according to water officials.

We’re told a water main break has been reported along SR 351 in the Zion and Hebbardsville area.

Water officials reached out to 14 News and say they are expecting to issue a boil water advisory soon.

We’ll update this article as soon as an advisory is issued.

