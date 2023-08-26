Snapped utility pole and fallen tree shut down road in Warrick County

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - As of 7 a.m., crews are still on scene taking care of a tree that fell across Fuquay Road, according to Warrick County Dispatch.

The sheriff’s office posted information about the downed tree on social media shortly after 4:30 a.m., mentioning that it caused a utility pole to snap.

This comes after severe storms rolled through parts of the Tri-State early Saturday morning.

Officials say that the utility pole is resting on the power lines and Fuquay Road is shut down.

The sheriff’s office cautions for the community to avoid the area while crews continue to work.

