POLICE: Wanted Evansville man arrested on drug dealing charges

Brett Salmon
Brett Salmon(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 25-year-old Evansville man is sitting in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond after being arrested during a traffic stop.

Friday evening, an EPD officer says they spotted a minivan roll through a stop sign at the intersection of Florida Street and Third Avenue.

The driver of the minivan pulled over as the officer got behind him, according to an affidavit.

The officer says the passenger, who they immediately recognized as Brett Salmon, stepped out of the vehicle.

The EPD officer ordered Salmon back into the car and watched as he made “furtive” movements in the passenger seat.

The officer eventually had to order Salmon to put his hands on the dashboard to get him to stop, according to EPD.

Police say they smelled marijuana coming from inside the car and ordered the driver out.

An affidavit states the officer found suspected marijuana, methamphetamine and Alprazolam inside the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, EPD discovered Salmon had an active warrant out of Vanderburgh County.

The police officer says they also found $1,000 in cash inside Salmon’s shorts pocket.

Salmon was arrested on multiple drug-related charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

