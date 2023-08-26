Birthday Club
Police on scene of standoff at Owensboro Motel

(WTVG)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police currently have the Owensboro Motel surrounded after a subject ran into a room and is ignoring officers.

That’s according to Owensboro Police Public Information Officer Dylan Evans.

We’re told the subject is wanted on a warrant, but the details of that warrant are currently unknown.

Officers Evans says southbound Triplett Street and E Parrish Avenue are closed at this time.

14 News has a crew in the area and is working on bringing you more information.

