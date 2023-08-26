Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

‘Guilty as charged’: Verdict reached for Mt. Vernon habitual criminal

Jason Edward Overton
Jason Edward Overton(OFFICE OF THE PROSECUTING ATTORNEY OF POSEY COUNTY, INDIANA)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon man is now waiting to be sentenced after a jury found him guilty of multiple charges stemming from an incident earlier this year.

Jason Edward Overton, 49, was arrested by Mt. Vernon Police just after midnight on January 20, according to the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office.

Evidence shown in court revealed Overton was pulled over for driving with a fake license plate.

Additionally, officers say they discovered he did not have a valid driver’s license either.

Police say after searching him, they found more than five grams of methamphetamine.

Following the two-day trial, Overton was found guilty of Operating a Motor Vehicle After Forfeiture of License for Life, Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Syringe and Possession of Paraphernalia.

After the guilty verdict, the jury then heard evidence in a second phase of the trial and found Overton guilty of being a habitual offender under Indiana law due to his prior felony convictions, according to the prosecutor’s office.

We’re told those convictions include Resisting Law Enforcement, Carrying a Handgun Without a License and Operating a Motor Vehicle After Forfeiture of License for Life.

“I’m grateful the jury held Mr. Overton – a repeat offender – accountable for his actions,” says Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “This is a great example of proactive policing by law enforcement that will hopefully lead to the removal of a habitual criminal from our community for a significant amount of time.”

Overton sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
Dropped FA5 headliner speaks out after organizers cancel his performance
Dropped FA5 headliner speaks out after organizers cancel his performance
Traffic Alert: Blue Bridge shutdown due to crash in Spencer County
Blue Bridge briefly shutdown due to crash in Spencer County
POLICE: 2 child predators heading to prison after arrests in Owensboro
Jerome Abernathy, 34, Crete, IL
Man accused of driving 81 mph in school zone arrested in Posey County

Latest News

Generous donation made to Black Township Fire & Rescue
Community member gives local firefighters generous gift
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Henderson County
SR 66 shut down between CR 725 E and CR 550 E
Fallen tree shut down SR 66 in Spencer County
Brett Salmon
POLICE: Wanted Evansville man arrested on drug dealing charges