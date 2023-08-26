‘Guilty as charged’: Verdict reached for Mt. Vernon habitual criminal

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon man is now waiting to be sentenced after a jury found him guilty of multiple charges stemming from an incident earlier this year.

Jason Edward Overton, 49, was arrested by Mt. Vernon Police just after midnight on January 20, according to the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office.

Evidence shown in court revealed Overton was pulled over for driving with a fake license plate.

Additionally, officers say they discovered he did not have a valid driver’s license either.

Police say after searching him, they found more than five grams of methamphetamine.

Following the two-day trial, Overton was found guilty of Operating a Motor Vehicle After Forfeiture of License for Life, Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Syringe and Possession of Paraphernalia.

After the guilty verdict, the jury then heard evidence in a second phase of the trial and found Overton guilty of being a habitual offender under Indiana law due to his prior felony convictions, according to the prosecutor’s office.

We’re told those convictions include Resisting Law Enforcement, Carrying a Handgun Without a License and Operating a Motor Vehicle After Forfeiture of License for Life.

“I’m grateful the jury held Mr. Overton – a repeat offender – accountable for his actions,” says Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “This is a great example of proactive policing by law enforcement that will hopefully lead to the removal of a habitual criminal from our community for a significant amount of time.”

Overton sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

