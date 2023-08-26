Birthday Club
Fallen tree shuts down SR 66 in Spencer County

SR 66 shut down between CR 725 E and CR 550 E
SR 66 shut down between CR 725 E and CR 550 E(Spencer County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers on SR66 in Spencer County will have to find a different way to their destination after a tree fell and blocked the middle of the road.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened in the area between CR 725 and CR 550 E.

Deputies say State Highway is on the way to the scene to clear the debris.

Officials did not give an estimated time for when the road is expected to open back up to traffic.

