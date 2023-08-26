Fallen tree shuts down SR 66 in Spencer County

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers on SR66 in Spencer County will have to find a different way to their destination after a tree fell and blocked the middle of the road.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened in the area between CR 725 and CR 550 E.

Deputies say State Highway is on the way to the scene to clear the debris.

Officials did not give an estimated time for when the road is expected to open back up to traffic.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.