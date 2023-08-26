Birthday Club
The excessive heat comes to an end

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
By Arden Gregory
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are finally getting a break from the excessive heat that has lingered over the Tri-State this entire week! A cold front coming down from the northwest pushed showers and storms into our region Friday night into Saturday morning.

As that front slowly sinks to our south, a few isolated showers and storms will remain possible overnight and into Sunday, but the bulk of the rain will stay south of the Tri-State tonight and tomorrow. That front is ushering in cooler and less humid conditions for the week ahead.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with that isolated chance of rain and low temperatures in the lower 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with an isolated chance of rain and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

The clouds and any remaining chance of rain will clear out of our region Sunday evening, and sunny skies will rule the workweek. Temperatures will remain near or slightly below average with highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We are keeping a close eye on Tropical Depression Ten, which is expected to strengthen into Hurricane Idalia as it moves into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Right now, it is forecast to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning then weaken as it moves northeast into Georgia and the Carolinas. The Tri-State is not expected to experience any impact from that storm system at this time, but we will continue to monitor the situation.

