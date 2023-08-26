Birthday Club
EVV launches new dog therapy program

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Regional Airport is launching their therapy dog program with the help of Crew Dog Crypto.

EVV officials say they’re launching the program to help bring smiles to passengers awaiting their flights.

The program is a part of their “For Everyone” which strives to provide accessibility in the services and facilities offered at the Evansville Regional Airport.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

