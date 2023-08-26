Birthday Club
Evansville mayoral candidate forum to take place Wednesday

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People will get a chance to hear from the City of Evansville Mayoral candidates on Wednesday.

Republican Natalie Rascher and Democrat Stephanie Terry will take part in a moderated discussion over breakfast.

Libertarian Michael Daugherty is not on the list to be there.

The event will be hosted by the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership.

The forum will take place at the Bally’s Conference Center at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

