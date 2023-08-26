EFD: Garage destroyed in fire on Sycamore St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department officials say a garage that caught fire Saturday in Evansville has been destroyed.

According to a press release, firefighters were dispatched to the 2400 block of East Sycamore Street at 8:43 a.m. in response to a garage fire.

Officials say firefighters reported a detached garage was fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke upon arrival.

Fire officials say after they realized the garage was a total loss, they protected the two residential structures next to the garage that were starting to suffer exposure damage from the fire.

The fire was considered extinguished after about 15 minutes. There were three structures and one vehicle affected by the fire.

Officials say no reported injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire is currently under investigation.

