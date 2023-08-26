Community member gives local firefighters generous gift

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A community member in Posey County is being recognized after he made a generous donation to Black Township Fire & Rescue.

Officials say Mike Blackburn dropped off 25 cases of water and Gatorade to help them beat the heat.

“What an awesome community we live in!” says the fire agency on social media. “We are forever grateful for local people going out of their way spending time and money on our volunteers.”

According to officials, this donation will ensure their members stay hydrated during the hot weather.

