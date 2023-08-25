Birthday Club
Week One Player of the Week: Cainen Northington

Week One Player of the Week: Cainen Northington
By Max Parker
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our week one player of the week is Cainen Northington from North High School.

Cainen racked up the yards on the ground last week with 162 rush yards behind a stout North offensive line. The Huskies came back late, to beat Castle, 21-14.

We will talk to Cainen on next week’s episode of In the Huddle, plus, we will deliver our 14 Sports, player of the week pigskin.

If you did miss In the Huddle on Thursday evening, you can go back and watch it on our 14 Sports App.

