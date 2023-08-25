Week One Player of the Week: Cainen Northington

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our week one player of the week is Cainen Northington from North High School.

Cainen racked up the yards on the ground last week with 162 rush yards behind a stout North offensive line. The Huskies came back late, to beat Castle, 21-14.

We will talk to Cainen on next week’s episode of In the Huddle, plus, we will deliver our 14 Sports, player of the week pigskin.

