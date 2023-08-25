Traffic Alert: Blue Bridge shutdown due to crash in Spencer County

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash north of the Blue Bridge.

That say it happened on SR 161 near CR 500 south.

Deputies on scene say that crash involves two vehicles, and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

According to officials, the Blue Bridge is currently shutdown.

A picture shared on Facebook shows one of the vehicles overturned off the roadway.

Our 14 News team is working to learn more.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.