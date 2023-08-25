Touchdown Live! Week 2
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s week two of Touchdown Live! and we will have the highlights tonight at 10 p.m. from several Tri-State games.
We will have cover of the following games, plus scores from many more:
North at Memorial (Game of the Week)
Mater Dei at Castle
Vincennes at Reitz
Owensboro Catholic at Daviess Co.
Bowling Green at Owensboro
Jasper at Harrison
Gibson So. at Mt. Carmel
North Posey at Princeton
Bosse at Central
Individual stories with highlights from those games will be available on our sports app and sports page. Scores will also be available.
