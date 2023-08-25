Touchdown Live! Week 2

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s week two of Touchdown Live! and we will have the highlights tonight at 10 p.m. from several Tri-State games.

We will have cover of the following games, plus scores from many more:

North at Memorial (Game of the Week)

Mater Dei at Castle

Vincennes at Reitz

Owensboro Catholic at Daviess Co.

Bowling Green at Owensboro

Jasper at Harrison

Gibson So. at Mt. Carmel

North Posey at Princeton

Bosse at Central

Individual stories with highlights from those games will be available on our sports app and sports page. Scores will also be available.

